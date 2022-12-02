Sajid Javid, former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer and one of the most prominent faces of the Conservative Party, announced on Friday that he will abandon his seat before the 2024 elections

"Being the local MP and serving in government has been the privilege of my life and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve.

I will of course continue to support my friend the prime minister and the people of Bromsgrove in any way I can," Javid said on his social networks.

Javid is famous for holding six cabinet posts under three prime ministers, including chancellor, home secretary and health secretary. He led departments for culture, business, local government and the treasury and also ran for a leadership of the Conservative Party twice, but withdrew after failing to gather enough support.