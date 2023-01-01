UrduPoint.com

UK's Scarborough Cancels New Year Fireworks Due To Walrus Spotted In Harbor - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) The authorities of the British resort town of Scarborough canceled New Year's fireworks over concerns that it could scare a walrus that was spotted in the harbor, media reported.

The large marine mammal nicknamed "Thor" was discovered in the harbor on Friday, having travelled from Europe. In early December, the animal was seen on beaches in Hampshire and was also spotted in the Netherlands and France, the UK newspaper Mirror reported late Saturday.

"We have taken the decision to cancel tonight's New Year's Eve fireworks display on the advice of British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), because of the arrival of the walrus 'Thor' in the harbor," a Scarborough Borough Council spokesman said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The council decided to cancel the New Year firework display over concerns about the emotional effects and discomfort to the mammal, the report said.

Despite the fact that walruses are a rare sight in the United Kingdom, two other such cases have been recorded off British shores in the last two years, according to the report.

