Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:00 PM

UK's Sikhs Deliver Hot Meals to Truck Drivers Stranded on Border With France - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Representatives of the UK's Sikh community have delivered hot meals to thousands of truck drivers stranded on the border with France that was closed over the fear of the new coronavirus strain, media reported.

According to the Daily Mail, a Sikh charity on Tuesday delivered nearly a thousand meals of curry and chickpea rice and mushroom pasta to a makeshift truck driver camp organized at Manston airport in Kent.

Representatives of the Sikh community cooked hot meals for three hours and delivered the food to the drivers, accompanied by the police.

France closed the border on Sunday in response to the UK authorities detecting a new, more infectious coronavirus strain. As a result, thousands of trucks bulked up at the border. While London and Paris agreed on Tuesday to reopen the border to certain groups of travelers, including cargo drivers, if they present a fresh negative COVID-19 test, it is not entirely clear how the drivers are supposed to get tested when the massive backlog of trucks is still there.

