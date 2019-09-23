The UK's South Western Railway company said on Monday it would provide the customers of the bankrupted Thomas Cook company with free services

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The UK 's South Western Railway company said on Monday it would provide the customers of the bankrupted Thomas Cook company with free services.

Earlier on Monday, the Thomas Cook Group, which includes the UK-based tour operator and airline by the same name, announced its compulsory liquidation following unsuccessful talks between the company's stakeholders and potential new donors on terms of the firm's recapitalization and reorganization. All of the company's bookings, including flights, were immediately canceled.

"Following the collapse of #ThomasCook we are relaxing ticket restrictions for customers. If you are arriving back to the UK earlier or later than planned, your train ticket will be accepted with proof of your Thomas Cook booking. We will also accept tickets with other operators and we will not charge you a fee for a refund if you can no longer travel #ThomasCook," South Western Railway wrote on its Twitter page.

Thomas Cook Group was one of the world's oldest travel companies.