UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's South Western Railway To Provide Free Services For Thomas Cook Customers

Faizan Hashmi 18 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:00 PM

UK's South Western Railway to Provide Free Services for Thomas Cook Customers

The UK's South Western Railway company said on Monday it would provide the customers of the bankrupted Thomas Cook company with free services

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The UK's South Western Railway company said on Monday it would provide the customers of the bankrupted Thomas Cook company with free services.

Earlier on Monday, the Thomas Cook Group, which includes the UK-based tour operator and airline by the same name, announced its compulsory liquidation following unsuccessful talks between the company's stakeholders and potential new donors on terms of the firm's recapitalization and reorganization. All of the company's bookings, including flights, were immediately canceled.

"Following the collapse of #ThomasCook we are relaxing ticket restrictions for customers. If you are arriving back to the UK earlier or later than planned, your train ticket will be accepted with proof of your Thomas Cook booking. We will also accept tickets with other operators and we will not charge you a fee for a refund if you can no longer travel #ThomasCook," South Western Railway wrote on its Twitter page.

Thomas Cook Group was one of the world's oldest travel companies.

Related Topics

World Twitter Company Same United Kingdom All

Recent Stories

Cyclone Hikaa will not impact UAE: NCM

10 minutes ago

UAE set to become world leader in future learning

10 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

25 minutes ago

Saudi Energy Minister Expected to Speak at Russian ..

3 minutes ago

Decision to suspend UK parliament was 'unlawful': ..

3 minutes ago

33,520 kanals state land retrieved in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.