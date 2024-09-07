Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday began the first visit by a British leader to Ireland in five years, with London looking to reset damaged relations with European Union nations after Brexit.

The visit, described by Downing Street as a "historic moment for UK-Ireland relations", signals a further warming in bilateral ties that had frayed under the previous Conservative government.

Irish counterpart Simon Harris welcomed Starmer to Dublin, with the pair shaking hands and posing for photographs before heading for talks that will be focussed on boosting economic growth.

"(It) marks a new era of co-operation and friendship between Britain and Ireland," Starmer's office said in a statement announcing the visit across the Irish Sea.

Harris, who became taioseach (prime minister) in April, was the first international leader hosted by Starmer in the UK soon after his landslide election win in July.

The pair chatted over pints of Ireland's national drink, Guinness, at the British prime minister's country residence, Chequers, northwest of London, before a larger meeting of European leaders.

Ahead of Saturday's visit, Starmer said the "UK and Ireland share the strongest of ties" and that the two leaders were "in lockstep about our future".

The UK-Ireland relationship "has never reached its full potential but I want to change that", Starmer said in comments released by Downing Street.

"We have a clear opportunity to go further and faster to make sure our partnership is fully delivering on behalf of the British and Irish people -- driving growth and prosperity in both our countries," he added.