UK's Starmer Campaigns In Key Election Battleground Scotland
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) UK Labour leader Keir Starmer visited Scotland on the second day of general election campaigning Friday, targeting a key battleground as his party bids to reclaim power for the first time in 14 years.
Starmer, who polls predict will become prime minister after the July 4 contest, launched Scottish Labour's election campaign in Glasgow with a speech focused on his opposition party's policy plans and a message of change.
Labour needs to regain some of the dozens of seats lost since 2010 in its former heartlands north of the English border to bolster its chances of forming the next government in Westminster.
The Scottish National Party (SNP), which replaced it as the dominant party there, has been mired in crisis and earlier this month changed its leader for the second time in little more than a year.
"This is an election about change," Starmer told supporters at a rally in Glasgow, a once-staunchly Labour city that has shifted decisively to the SNP in recent general elections.
"Scotland's voice is absolutely vital and it needs to be a leading voice," Starmer added, arguing his Scottish rivals were too narrowly focused on their pro-independence agenda.
"The height of the SNP ambition is to send a message. I want Scotland to send a government -- a Labour government."
