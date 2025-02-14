(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump this week discussed plans for the UK leader to visit the United States, Downing Street said on Friday.

Starmer met Trump's special envoy to the UK Mark Burnett in London late Thursday "during which he took a call from President Trump and discussed his forthcoming visit to the US", Downing Street said.

The discussion is at least the third time that Starmer and Trump have spoken on the phone since the latter's election win in November.

Downing Street have been in talks with US counterparts about Starmer visiting Washington for several weeks but neither side have yet announced a possible date.

In January, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy suggested that Starmer would visit the US capital to meet Trump "within the next few weeks", leading to speculation it would happen in February.

Trump has already welcomed a few world leaders to the White House, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

There was speculation too on Friday when The Mirror newspaper said there have been discussions about an official visit to the US by head of state, King Charles III, early next year. The report has not yet been confirmed.

Starmer's planned trip comes as Britain faces the looming threat of US trade tariffs.

The UK on Tuesday said it was "engaging" with the United States on the detail of the president's steel tariffs, in contrast to firm responses by Canada and the European Union.

Seeking to keep Britain's closest ally onside, Starmer told parliament Wednesday: "The US and the UK share a strong and balanced trading relationship, we invest hugely in each other's economies and we will continue to work closely with President Trump to boost growth and to create jobs.

"

Tariffs could make it harder for the UK government to achieve its main objective of firing up anaemic economic growth.

Labour has made growing the UK economy a priority since the party won the general elections in July, after 14 years in opposition to the Conservatives.

The economy struggled during Labour's first few months in office as inflation remained elevated but picked up slightly at the end of last year, data showed on Thursday.

- 'Good relationship' -

Starmer faces the unenviable task of trying to stay in Trump's good books while simultaneously seeking deeper relations with the European Union.

The UK government has been at pains not to criticise any of Trump's early moves, including over the war in Ukraine and Gaza.

That is despite the fact that Starmer has come under personal attack from tech billionaire and Trump ally Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, several senior Labour figures, including Lammy, have sought to praise Trump in recent months as they try to atone for previous critical comments.

Trump said last month that Starmer has done a "very good job thus far" in power and that the pair have a "very good relationship".

The Labour prime minister and then-Republican candidate dined for two hours in New York back in September.