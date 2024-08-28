Open Menu

UK's Starmer In Germany For First Bilateral Trip As PM

Published August 28, 2024

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Wednesday to discuss a new partnership between the countries, on his first bilateral trip since taking office last month.

The British leader, who will also travel on to Paris, has pledged to rebuild trust with European allies damaged by Brexit, and is set to hold talks with Scholz about launching a new bilateral accord with Germany.

Labour had said it would seek a security and defence treaty with Germany if it won the July 4 general election, which it did by a landslide -- propelling Starmer to the premiership.

The new deal -- set to be similar to Britain's 2010 "Lancaster House" treaty with France -- will take several months to negotiate and be finalised early next year, according to Starmer's Downing Street office.

A "key pillar of the UK's wider reset with Europe", it will build on a bilateral defence agreement currently being negotiated and expected to be finalised later this year.

