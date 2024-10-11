(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer marks 100 days in office this weekend, already seeking to reboot his new Labour government after a stuttering return to power following 14 years in opposition.

Starmer's first weeks in office have been overshadowed by rows about gifts to ministers and a cut in welfare payments for millions of pensioners that have tanked his personal poll ratings.

He has also faced accusations of discouraging overseas investment by repeatedly blaming the former Conservative administration for bequeathing Labour a dire economic inheritance and warning that further pain lies ahead.

"It hasn't gone well," said Steven Fielding, a political scientist at the University of Nottingham and author of several books on the Labour party.

"If this is a start of a march towards (Starmer's pledge of) national renewal, the first footsteps were very uncertain," he told AFP.

Observers note the early missteps were largely self-inflicted: failing to shut down the "freebies" row and misjudging anger over removing winter fuel payments for 10 million elderly people.

While Starmer promised a "government of service", he was accused of hypocrisy for accepting thousands of Pounds' worth of clothes and tickets when he was asking Britons to make sacrifices.

Even though the donations were within parliament's rules, Starmer announced he would return around £6,000 ($7,840) worth -- but only after the scandal had been allowed to grow for several weeks.

"He's clearly a very good administrator," Fielding said of Starmer, a human rights lawyer and chief state prosecutor before entering politics.

"(But) there have always been questions about his political antennae." Labour, he said, had been "flat-footed" in taking control of the news agenda.

Observers say the decision to delay the budget until the party's fourth month in office left a vacuum that newspapers -- particularly right-wing, Tory-supporting ones -- were only too happy to fill with negative stories.

Scheduling the budget for October 30 meant the winter fuel cut gained more attention because it was announced in isolation, while government departments are in limbo about what they can announce, experts say.

Labour grandee Harriet Harman has said early "clunkiness" was to be expected, since Labour had not been in government since Gordon Brown was prime minister in 2010.

Starmer, known to be ruthless when things are not going well, has already attempted a reset by parting company with his chief of staff, civil service veteran Sue Gray, who oversaw Labour's landslide vote triumph.

Her departure last weekend and the appointment of Labour insider Morgan McSweeney is expected to add a sharper political edge to government messaging.

"They do need to tell a more uplifting story about what they are doing," said Patrick Diamond, a Downing Street policy adviser when Labour was last in Number 10.

The government can point to several positive policy announcements in its first months, including on green energy, homebuilding and workers' rights, he pointed out.

Labour has launched a publicly owned clean energy company, lifted a de facto ban on new onshore wind farms and pledged to cut planning regulations to help build 1.5 million new homes.

On Thursday, it unveiled employment legislation that includes a ban on zero-hour contracts, improvements to sick and maternity pay, and measures aimed at making it harder for employers to sack staff.

Unions welcomed the bill, which comes after Labour ended drawn-out strikes in the public and private sectors.

Starmer has also been busy attending international summits and travelling to European capitals seeking to repair relations with allies that were damaged by Brexit.

His official spokesman insisted this week that Starmer was focused on "delivering the change that he was elected to deliver" and it was "up to the public to determine what is success".

So far it appears unimpressed: a poll last month found that Starmer's popularity had slumped 45 points since the election, making him more unpopular than defeated Tory opponent Rishi Sunak.

Diamond notes that Labour's flagship policies are mid- and long-term projects. With the next election likely five years away, and a historically low number of Tory lawmakers, time is on Labour's side.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves's budget is seen as crucial to Starmer achieving his mission of firing Britain's sluggish economy, and ultimately fulfilling his promise of "a decade of national renewal".

"It's completely retrievable as long as they learn the lessons," said Fielding.