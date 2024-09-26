UK's Starmer Loses Party Vote On Heating Benefit Cut
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday lost a symbolic vote by his ruling Labour Party demanding that he reverse a controversial policy to scrap a winter heating benefit for millions of pensioners.
The vote on the last day of his party's annual conference in Liverpool, northwest England, is non-binding but its outcome is nonetheless embarrassing for the premier.
It highlights the strength of feeling among activists and union backers against removing winter fuel payments for about 10 million elderly people.
Starmer, who has been prime minister since July, has said the move was necessary to fill gaps in public finances, but it has sparked anger that has overshadowed his first weeks in power.
Delegates narrowly backed a union motion calling for the cut to be reversed during a show of hands in the main conference hall.
"I do not understand how our new Labour Government can cut the winter fuel allowance for pensioners and leave the super rich untouched," said the Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham.
Previously, the payment, worth up to £300 ($400), was for all pensioners. Starmer wants to limit it to poorer pensioners.
He has acknowledged that the cut is "unpopular" but insists that it would help close a £22 billion "black hole" in government coffers that Labour claims they inherited from the Tories.
He later told Channel 4 news that "I do understand how... colleagues in the Labour movement feel about this.
"This is clearly a difficult decision but a motion at conference doesn't dictate government policy."
Starmer easily won a vote on the issue in parliament this month due to Labour's 167-seat majority that it claimed in the July 4 election.
Starmer told the conference on Tuesday that Britain must embark on a "shared struggle" as he seeks to fix what he sees as the fallout from 14 years of Conservative rule.
However, there is "light at the end of this tunnel", he insisted.
Recent Stories
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
More Stories From World
-
Bangladesh, Pakistan pledge to boost ties at a top-level meeting in New York16 minutes ago
-
EU supports reduced protection for wolves56 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results2 hours ago
-
Iraq hangs 21 mostly on 'terror' charges: security sources3 hours ago
-
Florida girds for arrival of Helene as powerful hurricane3 hours ago
-
Restoring nature, 'adaptation' helped limit Storm Boris impact3 hours ago
-
Nuking a huge asteroid could save Earth, lab experiment suggests3 hours ago
-
Israeli troops on alert to go into Lebanon3 hours ago
-
UN chief says sea level rise threatens 'rising tide of misery'3 hours ago
-
Ethiopia bus accident kills at least 28: officials3 hours ago
-
Atta Tarar meets President Erdogan4 hours ago
-
Princess Zelda takes the lead in 'Echoes of Wisdom'5 hours ago