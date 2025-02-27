(@FahadShabbir)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets Donald Trump Thursday to plead for a US "backstop" to any Ukraine ceasefire, insisting it would be the only way to deter Russia's Vladimir Putin from invading again

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets Donald Trump Thursday to plead for a US "backstop" to any Ukraine ceasefire, insisting it would be the only way to deter Russia's Vladimir Putin from invading again.

Starmer's trip to the White House builds on a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, amid growing concerns in Europe that the US leader is about to sell Kyiv short in negotiations with Putin.

London and Paris are spearheading proposals to send a European peacekeeping force to Ukraine if Trump's shock decision to pursue talks directly with Russia's president brings a deal to end the war.

But they are calling for US security guarantees in return, amid spiraling concerns in Europe that Trump is taking Russia's side and will sever the decades-old transatlantic alliance.

"The security guarantee has to be sufficient to deter Putin," Starmer told reporters on the plane to Washington.

"If there is a ceasefire without a backstop, it will simply give him the opportunity to wait and to come again, because his ambition in relation to Ukraine is pretty obvious."

The Europeans are seeking possible US contributions like air cover, intelligence and logistics to support any troops sent to monitor a ceasefire.

- 'Trade-off' -

Trump has appeared cool on providing US security, with the president having long pushed for European nations to take more of the burden for supporting Ukraine.

"Well I'm not going to make security guarantees beyond very much. We're going to have Europe do that," Trump told reporters as he held the first cabinet meeting of his second term on Wednesday.

A senior Trump administration official said the backstop was "obviously very high on our European allies' agenda" but said securing a proper ceasefire first was more important.

"The type of force depends very much on the political settlement that is made to end the war. And I think that trade-off is part of what the leaders today are going to be discussing," the official told reporters.

The Oval Office meeting promises to be a clash of styles between the mild-mannered Labour leader, a former human rights lawyer, and the brash Republican tycoon.

Starmer, who will hold a joint press conference with the US president, has pitched himself as a "bridge" between Trump and Europe on Ukraine.

The British premier also comes bearing a gift for Trump.

His announcement Tuesday that UK defense spending will rise to 2.5 percent by 2027 was particularly aimed at the American leader, who has regularly badgered European countries to pay more towards NATO.

"We are very pleased with Prime Minister Starmer's announcement," the senior US official said.