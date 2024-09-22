(@FahadShabbir)

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised to protect public services and ruled out austerity measures as Labour's annual conference kicked off on Sunday, its first in 15 years as a government party.

The four-day gathering in Liverpool, northwest England, comes three months after Labour secured a runway general election victory over the Conservatives.

Under pressure on several fronts, Starmer will have to strike a balance between celebrating Labour's long-awaited victory, defending his record, and not letting up on reminders of "difficult decisions" to come.

"If you look at the list of what we have already done in 11 weeks, then I would argue strongly that we've done far more than the last government did probably in the last 11 years," Starmer told the Observer newspaper on Sunday.

After months of doom and gloom about Britain's economy and public health service, the conference could strike a more optimistic note.

Starmer told the Sunday Mirror that while he had given the public a "raw and honest assessment" of the state of the country, he wanted to make clear the benefits voters could expect: "The hope, the changed Britain."

He also clarified that despite tempering expectations ahead of the budget due at the end of October, the government would not go "down the road of austerity".

Promising to protect public services, Starmer told the Observer he would "make sure that our public services are functioning properly", and vowed to shield working people from tax rises.

"People have had a lot of tax rises and there's not much more room for tax rises. That's why I made the commitment in relation to working people," Starmer added.

Echoing his mantra of doing the "tough things first", Starmer said "in years to come, people will look back and say: 'That Labour government in 2024 really got to grips with it.'"