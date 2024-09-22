UK's Starmer Rules Out Austerity As Labour Conference Opens
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised to protect public services and ruled out austerity measures as Labour's annual conference kicked off on Sunday, its first in 15 years as a government party.
The four-day gathering in Liverpool, northwest England, comes three months after Labour secured a runway general election victory over the Conservatives.
Under pressure on several fronts, Starmer will have to strike a balance between celebrating Labour's long-awaited victory, defending his record, and not letting up on reminders of "difficult decisions" to come.
"If you look at the list of what we have already done in 11 weeks, then I would argue strongly that we've done far more than the last government did probably in the last 11 years," Starmer told the Observer newspaper on Sunday.
After months of doom and gloom about Britain's economy and public health service, the conference could strike a more optimistic note.
Starmer told the Sunday Mirror that while he had given the public a "raw and honest assessment" of the state of the country, he wanted to make clear the benefits voters could expect: "The hope, the changed Britain."
He also clarified that despite tempering expectations ahead of the budget due at the end of October, the government would not go "down the road of austerity".
Promising to protect public services, Starmer told the Observer he would "make sure that our public services are functioning properly", and vowed to shield working people from tax rises.
"People have had a lot of tax rises and there's not much more room for tax rises. That's why I made the commitment in relation to working people," Starmer added.
Echoing his mantra of doing the "tough things first", Starmer said "in years to come, people will look back and say: 'That Labour government in 2024 really got to grips with it.'"
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From World
-
Iran blast kills more than 50 mine workers12 minutes ago
-
Haddad Maia roars back to beat Kasatkina in Korea Open final21 minutes ago
-
Lebanon health ministry says Israeli strikes kill three21 minutes ago
-
Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake2 hours ago
-
Nascent French government under pressure on multiple fronts2 hours ago
-
Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake2 hours ago
-
No pain, no gain: Chinese pro wrestlers fight for recognition2 hours ago
-
All-round Ashwin powers India to big Test win over Bangladesh3 hours ago
-
Failed Springbok 'gamble' sets up rugby championship decider3 hours ago
-
Marxist politician leads Sri Lanka's presidential vote3 hours ago
-
All-round Ashwin powers India to big Test win over Bangladesh4 hours ago
-
World leaders set to discuss raging conflicts, Global South's concerns over poverty, inflation & deb ..4 hours ago