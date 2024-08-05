Open Menu

UK's Starmer Vows 'swift Criminal Sanctions' For Rioters

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 06:44 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday vowed "swift criminal sanctions" following an emergency meeting on the far-right riots that broke out across England last week over the murder of three children.

The prime minister met with ministers and police chiefs, including Scotland Yard boss Mark Rowley, to discuss how to quell the violence that first broke out in Southport, northwest England, on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, several police officers were injured and scores of people were arrested as mobs throwing bricks and flares clashed with officers, burnt and looted shops, and smashed the windows of cars and homes.

As part of a "number of actions" to come out of Monday's meeting, the government will "ramp up criminal justice" to ensure that "sanctions are swift", Starmer told the media.

He also said a "standing army" of specially-trained police officers was ready to be deployed to support local forces where any further riots break out.

