UK's Statements On Ukraine Based On Information From US Intelligence - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) The statement of the UK Foreign Office about Russia's intention to put a pro-Russian leader in power in Kiev is based on the information received from the US intelligence services, not British ones, Sky news reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, London has accused Russia of allegedly trying to install a "pro-Russian leader" in Ukraine, naming former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevhen Murayev as a potential candidate. The UK did not provide any evidence to support their claims. Moscow has denied allegations and urged London to stop provocations.

"@SkyNews understands that the @FCDOGovUK claim about Russia scheming to install a pro-Kremlin government in Kyiv is based on US-led intelligence, rather than UK-led intelligence," Deborah Haynes, security and defense editor at Sky News, wrote on Twitter.

The statement of the UK Foreign Office came just a few hours after the Russian Foreign Ministry warned about the impending information and military provocations from the West, in particular the United States, with the aim to escalate the situation around Ukraine.

Murayev, who has been under the Russian sanctions since 2018, responded by saying that his family has assets arrested in Russia and suggested to ask "Mr. Bean" for clarifications on the UK's claims.

London's allegation about Murayev is the second questionable statement on Ukraine coming from the British diplomacy under the leadership of Liz Truss in the last two days. On Friday, speaking at the Lowy Institute think tank in Sydney, Truss said that Ukraine had survived many invasions, "from the Mongols to the Tatars," prompting Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to question the quality of education the UK top diplomat received.

