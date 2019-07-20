MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The UK Stena Imperio oil tanker with 23 crew members on board has been seized by unidentified boats and a helicopter at approximately 4 p.m. BST (15:00 GMT) during passage through the Strait of Hormuz in international waters and is currently headed toward Iran, the vessel owner Stena Bulk and ship manager Northern Marine Management said in a statement on Friday, adding that they had no contact with the vessel.

"Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management can confirm that at approximately 1600 BST on 19th July UK registered vessel Stena Impero (built 2018, 49,683 DWT) was approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter during transit of the Strait of Hormuz while the vessel was in international waters.

We are presently unable to contact the vessel which is now heading north towards Iran," the statement said.

The companies have added that they were unable to establish contact with the vessel and that they maintain close contact with UK authorities.

"There are 23 seafarers aboard. There have been no reported injuries and their safety is of Primary concern to both owners and managers," the statement added.