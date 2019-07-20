UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Stena Impero Tanker Detained By Iran Over Water Contamination - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

UK's Stena Impero Tanker Detained by Iran Over Water Contamination - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The UK tanker Stena Impero was detained on Friday by Iran as it was contaminating international waters and failed to respond to warnings, local media reported.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian media reported the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had seized the British oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz because it violated international regulations.

"The reason of the UK tanker's detention is its failure to follow sea routes in the Strait of Hormuz, turned off the Automatic Identification System (AIS), was contaminating the international waters and ignoring the Iranian warnings," a source told the Fars news agency.

According to the vessel owner Stena Bulk and ship manager Northern Marine Management, there were 23 crew members on board of the ship, including three Russian citizens. The United Kingdom, the United States and Russia have already voiced concern over the incident.

Related Topics

UK Iran Russia Oil United Kingdom United States Media

Recent Stories

Angelique Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock ..

2 hours ago

US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - ..

2 hours ago

US Invites Over 60 Nations to Maritime Security Br ..

2 hours ago

Iran Guards say they confiscated British tanker in ..

2 hours ago

Opposition parties demand requisition of Senate se ..

2 hours ago

IRGC Says Seized UK Oil Tanker Stena Impero in Str ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.