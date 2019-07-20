(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The UK tanker Stena Impero was detained on Friday by Iran as it was contaminating international waters and failed to respond to warnings, local media reported.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian media reported the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had seized the British oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz because it violated international regulations.

"The reason of the UK tanker's detention is its failure to follow sea routes in the Strait of Hormuz, turned off the Automatic Identification System (AIS), was contaminating the international waters and ignoring the Iranian warnings," a source told the Fars news agency.

According to the vessel owner Stena Bulk and ship manager Northern Marine Management, there were 23 crew members on board of the ship, including three Russian citizens. The United Kingdom, the United States and Russia have already voiced concern over the incident.