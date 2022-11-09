(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The United Kingdom will send Ukraine a package of heated tents and sleeping kits for cold weather, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister has announced the UK will provide a package of winter kit to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to assist as they defend their country in gruelling winter conditions," the UK government said.

The package includes 12,000 extreme cold weather sleeping kits and 150 heated tents in addition to 7,000 sets of normal cold weather kit distributed to participants of the UK-led training of Ukrainian troops.

"The UK is set to deliver more than 25,000 sets of extreme cold weather clothing by mid-December, ensuring troops are able to operate and survive the plunging temperatures in Ukraine," the statement read.

Sunak is scheduled to discuss Ukraine, as well as broader security and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a meeting in London later on Wednesday.