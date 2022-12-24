UrduPoint.com

UK's Sunak Appoints Journalist James Forsyth As Senior Political Aide - Reports

December 24, 2022

UK's Sunak Appoints Journalist James Forsyth as Senior Political Aide - Reports

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed the Spectator magazine's political editor James Forsyth as his political secretary tasked with promoting greater cohesion in government and parliament, British media reported on Saturday, citing a confirmation from Downing Street.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed the Spectator magazine's political editor James Forsyth as his political secretary tasked with promoting greater cohesion in government and parliament, British media reported on Saturday, citing a confirmation from Downing Street.

Forsyth's goal will be to promote unification among UK political forces ahead of the 2024 election, while the prime minister himself is focused on recovering the Conservative Party's popularity and eliminating the economic crisis he succeeded from Liz Truss after she resigned as prime minister about only one month in office, The Guardian reported.

Forsyth is reportedly a close friend to Sunak, who was best man at the journalist's wedding to Allegra Stratton, who served as former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's press secretary.

