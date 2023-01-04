(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) All children in the United Kingdom will be taught some form of math up until they turn 18, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce in his first speech of 2023 on Wednesday setting out national priorities in the new year.

"In his first speech of 2023, the Prime Minister will set out his priorities for the year ahead and ambition for a better future for Britain. The PM will commit to taking the necessary action to deliver for the long term on issues such as low numeracy rates. As part of this, he will set a new ambition of ensuring that all school pupils in England study some form of maths to the age of 18," the UK government said.

About 8 million adults in the UK have the numeracy skills of Primary school children, but despite the low numeracy rates the country does not require children to study some form of mathematics up to the age of 18, the statement read.

During his speech, Sunak will commit to starting work on introducing math to the age of 18 under the current parliament and completing it under the next, the statement added.

The initiative will be the prime minister's first major intervention in education since taking office and reflects his mission to ensure more children leave school with the right numeracy and literacy skills, according to the UK government.