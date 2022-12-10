UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone conversation new deliveries of anti-aircraft systems and short-range air defense missiles in the coming weeks, the UK government said

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

"Updating on the latest lethal aid deliveries from the UK, the Prime Minister said that more anti-air guns and further short range air defence missiles would arrive in the coming weeks," the statement says.

It is noted that Sunak and Zelenskyy discussed the strikes of the Russian Armed Forces on Ukrainian infrastructure, agreed to talk again in the coming weeks.