UK's Sunak Prepares For First TV Debate Amid 'election Crisis'
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 02:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hunkered down Tuesday as he prepared to go head-to-head with Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer in the first televised debate of the UK general election campaign on the back foot.
It comes with Sunak under intense pressure to reset the Tories' faltering campaign following the release of two polls Monday showing they face defeat in a historic landslide on July 4.
The embattled leader also faces the perilous prospect of the right-wing vote splitting between the Conservatives and Nigel Farage's Reform party, after the Brexit figurehead U-turned Monday and announced he will stand as a candidate.
Farage's announcement grabbed headlines and he was set to officially launch his campaign in the seaside resort of Clacton, east of London.
His arrival into the fray diverted attention away from the hour-long debate between Sunak and Starmer, which is due to start at 2000 GMT, and see both quizzed by the audience.
Sunak will reportedly spend the entire day off the campaign trail preparing for the clash, with his performance seen as critical to his party's fortunes -- and the threat posed by Farage.
The Tory-backing Daily Mail called the situation "Rishi's darkest hour", while the left-leaning Mirror said he was facing an "election crisis".
