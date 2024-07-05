London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Rishi Sunak on Friday apologised to the public after his Conservatives were trounced by Labour in the UK general election, and said he would step down as party leader.

The 44-year-old former financier gambled on going to the country six months before he had to, hoping that better economic data would swing public support back towards the Tories.

But Thursday's vote indicated that Britons wanted to send a clear message to the party by kicking them out of power after 14 years of economic hardships, Brexit upheaval and Tory infighting.

"To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry," he said outside the Prime Minister's residence at Downing Street, before heading to Buckingham Palace to tender his resignation as prime minister to King Charles III.

"I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change. And yours is the only judgement that matters."

"I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss."

The scale of the defeat made it inevitable that Sunak -- the conservative party's fifth leader since 2010 -- would have to step down as Tory head as well.