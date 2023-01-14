MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday condemned the execution in Iran of former Deputy Defense Minister and UK-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari on charges of spying on behalf of the UK intelligence.

"I am appalled by the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran.

This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people. My thoughts are with Alireza's friends and family," Sunak said on Twitter.

Akbari, founder of Iran's Center for Strategic Studies, was sentenced to death on Wednesday for alleged espionage for the MI6.

Earlier in the week, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged the Iranian government to overturn Akbari's death sentence, calling the decision politically motivated and demonstrating disregard for human life.