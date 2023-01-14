UrduPoint.com

UK's Sunak Slams Iran's 'Callous' Execution Of UK-Iranian Dual Citizen For Espionage

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 03:50 PM

UK's Sunak Slams Iran's 'Callous' Execution of UK-Iranian Dual Citizen for Espionage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday condemned the execution in Iran of former Deputy Defense Minister and UK-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari on charges of spying on behalf of the UK intelligence.

"I am appalled by the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran.

This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people. My thoughts are with Alireza's friends and family," Sunak said on Twitter.

Akbari, founder of Iran's Center for Strategic Studies, was sentenced to death on Wednesday for alleged espionage for the MI6.

Earlier in the week, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged the Iranian government to overturn Akbari's death sentence, calling the decision politically motivated and demonstrating disregard for human life.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Twitter United Kingdom Family Government

Recent Stories

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

4 minutes ago
 Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific ..

Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific icon: GCC delegation:

9 minutes ago
 PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic re ..

PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic reception of California-Punjab S ..

32 minutes ago
 Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to e ..

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to explore exporting green hydroge ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: ..

Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: Masood

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meetin ..

FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.