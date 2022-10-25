(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Newly elected UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, after taking the office, will give traditional recommendations to captains of the country's strategic nuclear submarines on how they should act in the event of a nuclear strike, Sir Anthony Seldon, a prominent UK historian, told Sky News.

After being installed as the prime minister by UK King Charles III, Sunak will meet with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case. Then, he will reportedly hold a meeting with the national intelligence service expected to inform him of "immediate threats to the country."

"He'll have to write the letters of last resort about ” in the event of a nuclear strike ” what would you recommend the submarine commanders with the nuclear weapons to do," Seldon was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

Every UK prime minister-elect is obliged to write four letters, one for each strategic nuclear submarine of the country's forces, according to the media outlet. These letters are addressed to commanders of the Royal Navy and are usually written by hand.

The documents are reportedly locked in a safe aboard the submarines and destroyed unopened once a new prime minister takes office.

The political historian told Sky news that a nuclear strike had normally seemed like a far distance away, but now, "the risk of nuclear war becomes higher" due to Ukraine.

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak was elected the head of the ruling Conservative Party on Monday and will now also take over as UK prime minister. He will become the country's third prime minister in 2022. In July, then-leader Boris Johnson announced his intention to step down due to accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations, and sexual assault claims against Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher. Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, was only 44 days in office. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation.