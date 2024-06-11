UK's Sunak To Unveil Tax-cutting Manifesto
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will promise voters "financial security" and tax cuts when he unveils his Conservative party manifesto on Tuesday, following a disastrous week that even led to rumours he might quit.
"We Conservatives have a plan to give you financial security," he will say, according to extracts of his speech released in advance.
"We will enable working people to keep more of the money you earn because you have earned it and have the right to choose what to spend it on," the speech added.
Polls have predicted for many months that Sunak will lead the Conservatives to a shuddering defeat to the main opposition Labour party in the July 4 general election.
His uphill battle was last week made even harder after right-wing populist firebrand Nigel Farage announced he was running to become an MP, and the prime minister drew universal criticism for leaving D-Day commemoration events early.
When asked by journalists if rumours of him resigning were true, Sunak told broadcasters: "No, of course not. I'm energised about the vision that we're putting forward for the country."
He is now trying to get his campaign back on track by focusing on tax cuts.
"We know what Socialists always do -- take more of your money," Sunak was due to say on Tuesday.
Sunak has accused Labour, led by Keir Starmer, of wanting to increase the tax burden on households although the figures are in dispute.
The Tories are expected to pledge to abolish stamp duty up to the value of £425,000 ($540,000) for first-time home buyers, with reports suggesting they will also promise another two-pence cut to national insurance paid by employees and employers for state health, unemployment and pensions.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
More Stories From World
-
Media Minister visits SDAIA pavilion at Hajj Media Hub16 minutes ago
-
Minister of Media launches Hajj Media Hub Initiative in Makkah16 minutes ago
-
Four Americans stabbed in northeastern China16 minutes ago
-
Macron to face press grilling as election battle heats up16 minutes ago
-
Poland striker worries worsen as Lewandowski limps off before Euro 202425 minutes ago
-
French tech group Atos picks Onepoint's rescue bid26 minutes ago
-
Room with a view: the German teen living on trains1 hour ago
-
Dogged by strays, Kosovo capital pays people to adopt them2 hours ago
-
Eccentric campaign by Italy's Salvini falls flat2 hours ago
-
French tech group Atos says chose Onepoint financial rescue offer2 hours ago
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korea soldiers briefly cross border2 hours ago
-
G7 to meet in luxury Italian oasis favoured by Madonna3 hours ago