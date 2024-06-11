Open Menu

UK's Sunak To Unveil Tax-cutting Manifesto

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM

UK's Sunak to unveil tax-cutting manifesto

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will promise voters "financial security" and tax cuts when he unveils his Conservative party manifesto on Tuesday, following a disastrous week that even led to rumours he might quit.

"We Conservatives have a plan to give you financial security," he will say, according to extracts of his speech released in advance.

"We will enable working people to keep more of the money you earn because you have earned it and have the right to choose what to spend it on," the speech added.

Polls have predicted for many months that Sunak will lead the Conservatives to a shuddering defeat to the main opposition Labour party in the July 4 general election.

His uphill battle was last week made even harder after right-wing populist firebrand Nigel Farage announced he was running to become an MP, and the prime minister drew universal criticism for leaving D-Day commemoration events early.

When asked by journalists if rumours of him resigning were true, Sunak told broadcasters: "No, of course not. I'm energised about the vision that we're putting forward for the country."

He is now trying to get his campaign back on track by focusing on tax cuts.

"We know what Socialists always do -- take more of your money," Sunak was due to say on Tuesday.

Sunak has accused Labour, led by Keir Starmer, of wanting to increase the tax burden on households although the figures are in dispute.

The Tories are expected to pledge to abolish stamp duty up to the value of £425,000 ($540,000) for first-time home buyers, with reports suggesting they will also promise another two-pence cut to national insurance paid by employees and employers for state health, unemployment and pensions.

