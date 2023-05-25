UrduPoint.com

UK's Sunak Vows To Cut Immigration As Figures Hit New High

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 06:56 PM

UK's Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high

Net migration in the UK hit a record 606,000 in 2022, official figures showed on Thursday, heaping pressure on the government, which has pledged to cut dependency on foreign labour

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Net migration in the UK hit a record 606,000 in 2022, official figures showed on Thursday, heaping pressure on the government, which has pledged to cut dependency on foreign labour.

Responding to the figures, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described legal immigration levels as "too high".

"It's as simple as that and I want to bring them down," he told ITV in an interview.

Measures announced earlier this week to tighten the number of international students allowed to bring their families with them would have a significant impact, he added.

Immigration has long been a key political issue in the UK and was one of the main battlegrounds of the Brexit referendum in 2016, which saw the country leave the European Union.

In 2021, net migration -- the difference between the number of people leaving the UK and those arriving -- was 488,000.

Jay Lindop, director of the centre for international migration at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said world events such as the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine played a part in the increase.

China's squeeze on civil rights in Hong Kong, which led to the UK relaxing entry rules for holders of British overseas passports, also had an impact.

"A series of unprecedented world events throughout 2022 and the lifting of restrictions following the coronavirus pandemic led to record levels of international immigration to the UK," said Lindop.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine Russia European Union Hong Kong United Kingdom Brexit 2016 Government Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-India partnership a driver for economic growth ..

UAE-India partnership a driver for economic growth: Al Marri

16 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), FPCCI agree to joint ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), FPCCI agree to jointly work on various socio-econo ..

36 seconds ago
 Int'l Partners Support Group to be instrumental in ..

Int'l Partners Support Group to be instrumental in securing climate finance: She ..

38 seconds ago
 Expatriates hold events worldwide to show solidari ..

Expatriates hold events worldwide to show solidarity with Pakistan Army

39 seconds ago
 Man killed elder brother to death

Man killed elder brother to death

5 minutes ago
 Direct contact established between taxpayers, tax ..

Direct contact established between taxpayers, tax authorities: FBR

41 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.