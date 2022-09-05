(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who lost in the prime minister election race, said on Monday that the Conservatives were one family, urging for consolidation around the winner, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Truss had won the election in the UK Conservative Party and would become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

"Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign. I've said throughout that the Conservatives are one family.

It's right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times," Sunak said on Twitter.

On July 7, Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as UK prime minister in 2019, announced his resignation.

In total, 11 lawmakers initially declared their desire to participate in the prime minister election race. Truss and Sunak were the two final candidates in the race and during the last round, the winner was chosen by all members of the party, which is around 200,000 people.