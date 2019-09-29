(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) The UK Conservative Party denied Sputnik news agency's application to attend the party conference just a night before the event without providing any reasons.

The Conservative Party Conference 2019 kicked off in the city of Manchester on Sunday and will last until Wednesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going to deliver a speech at the conference that will focus on the issues, related to Brexit.

"A media accreditation hasn't been granted," the Tories told Sputnik in an email at the very last moment, despite the fact that the request was submitted a month ago.

Meanwhile, accreditation for the equivalent Labour gathering earlier this week went smoothly and quickly and saw Sputnik's correspondent among the reporters in attendance.

The RT broadcaster and Sputnik have faced severe criticism in the West over the past several years for allegedly delivering impartial coverage of news. In 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the need to counter Russian media, citing RT and Sputnik as major threats. A number of European and US politicians have accused Sputnik and RT of interfering in other countries' affairs, albeit without giving any proof.

Moscow has called all the accusations against RT and Sputnik groundless.