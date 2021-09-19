UrduPoint.com

UK's Trade Deal With Australia To Have 'Substantive Clause' On Environment - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) The United Kingdom's top climate official, COP26 President Alok Sharma, said on Sunday that the bilateral trade agreement with Australia will have a "substantive clause" on both countries' international climate commitments.

"When it comes to Australia, there is absolutely going to be a substantive clause in that deal which makes reference of the commitment of both countries to the Paris Agreement," Sharma told Sky News.

Sharma said that the UK "has some of the strongest environmental measures in the world" which it will not compromise in its trade deal.

On September 8, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused by the UK branch of Greenpeace of lying to the public about climate commitments, claiming that the British government secretly agreed to remove binding temperature commitments in the Paris Agreement from the UK-Australian trade deal.

Sky news also claimed to have seen a leaked government email proving that British ministers agreed to bow to Australia's pressure on ditching climate commitments.

On June 15, the UK  secured a "historic" post-Brexit free trade deal with Australia that will scrap tariffs on products such as UK cars, Scotch whisky and confectionary and offer young people the opportunity to live and work in Australia.

The agreement also eliminates tariffs on Australian wines, meat, swimwear and confectionery, boosting choice for UK consumers and saving households up to 34 million Pounds ($47.8 million) per year.

