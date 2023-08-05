Open Menu

UK's Troops Partake In Largest Military Drill Between UK, Australia, US - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 06:10 AM

UK's Troops Partake in Largest Military Drill Between UK, Australia, US - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) More than 150 servicepeople of the United Kingdom have participated in Exercise Talisman Sabre, the largest military exercise between the armed forces of Australia, the United States and the UK, the UK Defense Ministry said Friday.

"More than 150 UK personnel have joined troops from 13 other nations for Exercise Talisman Sabre, which took place across Australia and in adjacent waters, to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. Talisman Sabre, which began on 22 July and ends today, is the largest military exercise between Australian, UK and US Armed Forces and is designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability among key allies.

It tests joint capabilities across land, sea, air, space and digital domains," the ministry said on the website.

The ministry added that over 34,000 troops participated in the exercise, which involved forces from Australia, Canada, Fiji, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, South Korea, Tonga, the UK and the US.

This year's exercise also marked the largest contribution of the UK to Talisman Sabre, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Australia Canada France Germany Indonesia United Kingdom Papua New Guinea Tonga Japan South Korea United States Fiji July From New Zealand

Recent Stories

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

6 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

7 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

7 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

7 hours ago
 Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians a ..

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians as Security Threats- Migration ..

7 hours ago
 Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance ..

Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad I ..

7 hours ago
Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges hi ..

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges higher judiciary to take notice ..

7 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

7 hours ago
 Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Restarti ..

Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Restarting US Food Assistance - State ..

7 hours ago
 US Identifies Gilgo Beach Murders Victim Who Went ..

US Identifies Gilgo Beach Murders Victim Who Went Missing 27 Years Ago

7 hours ago
 Grain prices rise after Russian pullout of Black S ..

Grain prices rise after Russian pullout of Black Sea deal: UN agency

7 hours ago
 UK Environment Ministry Cuts Ties With Greenpeace ..

UK Environment Ministry Cuts Ties With Greenpeace After Sunak Mansion Protest - ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World