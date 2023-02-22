UrduPoint.com

UK's Truss Announces Re-Selection As Parliamentary Candidate Despite Failed Premiership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her re-selection as the candidate of the ruling Conservative Party in her constituency, South West Norfolk, for the next parliamentary elections in 2024, despite her political failure as prime minister.

"Delighted to have been re-selected as Conservative candidate for South West Norfolk. Thanks to my local association for their ongoing support and I look forward in due course to us fighting a fifth general election together," Truss wrote on Twitter late Tuesday.

The United Kingdom changed prime minister three times last autumn.

In July 2022, Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister at the time, announced his intention to step down after accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations, and sexual assault claims against then Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, whom he had vetted.

Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, announced her resignation on October 20, on her 45th day in office. She decided to step down due to a wave of criticism over the government's economic plans and the prospect of  increasing public debt for its implementation. In late October, UK King Charles III appointed Rishi Sunak as the new prime minister.

