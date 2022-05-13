UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Friday that G7 nations must continue to work together to keep up pressure on Russia as she announced sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's associates.

"It is very important at this time that we keep up the pressure on Vladimir Putin by supplying more weapons to Ukraine, by increasing the sanctions," she told a news conference in Germany.

G7 foreign ministers gathered in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein to gauge the situation in Ukraine.

They were joined by top Ukrainian and Moldovan diplomats.

Truss said that sanctions must remain in place while Russian troops were in Ukraine and that limits on sensitive areas, including critical technology like quantum, should never be lifted.

She also talked about how Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States must provide Ukraine with NATO-standard equipment and training and agree a Marshall Plan for its post-war reconstruction.

