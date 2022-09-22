UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The United Kingdom will sustain or increase military assistance to Ukraine for as long as it takes, UK Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss said during her speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

"I pledge that we will sustain or increase our military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes," Truss said on Wednesday night.

Truss noted that Ukraine is currently receiving new weapons from the United Kingdom, including more Multiple-Launch Rocket Systems (MRLS).