UK's Truss Plans To Declare China 'Acute Threat' If Elected Prime Minister - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss plans to declare China an "acute threat" to the country's national security ” the status already given to Russia ” for the first time ever if she is elected as prime minister, British newspaper The Times reported on Monday, citing officials close to Truss.

In case of victory, the foreign secretary vowed to change the United Kingdom's foreign policy and revise last year's government report that established national priorities in diplomacy and defense for the next decade, according to the media outlet. In particular, Truss intends to tighten the policy towards China, which was regarded as a "systemic competitor" in the document.

"Liz (Truss) has toughened the UK's stance on Beijing since becoming foreign secretary and would continue to take a hawkish stance as PM. She's been active in calling out China's economic coercion, working with G7 and other allies to mobilise investment into low and middle-income countries as a counter to China's Belt and Road initiative," a Truss campaign representative was quoted as saying by The Times.

Another ally of the British foreign secretary also told the newspaper that the UK under Truss would give up "any economic partnership" with China.

Last March, the United Kingdom published its Defence in a Competitive Age report that identified Russia as "the greatest nuclear, conventional military and sub-threshold threat to European security".

Beijing has long been at odds with London over a range of issues, including Taiwan, human rights in Hong Kong, involvement of Chinese-owned companies in the UK infrastructure and divergence of views on international matters. Earlier in August, the Guardian reported that members of the British parliament were planning to visit Taiwan later this year despite increasing tensions in the region.

