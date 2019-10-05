LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposals for an all-Ireland regulatory regime for goods - albeit with the northern six counties outside of the EU customs union - would effectively lead to two borders, a development that would heighten the risk of renewed tensions in the region, Paul Murphy, an Irish lawmaker for the Dublin South West constituency, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Johnson unveiled his new Brexit blueprint, which revolves around an all-Ireland regulatory framework on cross-border trade. Under his plan, Northern Ireland would exit the EU's customs union with the rest of the UK after the end of the transition period, albeit with some form of regulatory checks in place for goods crossing the Irish Sea from the British mainland to the six counties.

"The idea that two borders is an appropriate solution for the North is clearly a completely unworkable solution. It is the worst of both worlds. Any hardening of borders north-south or east-west would represent a very negative step, with the potential for an escalation of sectarian tensions as a consequence, as well as the damaging economic results," Murphy said.

According to Murphy, even in the event of a no-deal Brexit, it is imperative that Ireland itself works toward avoiding any hardening of the border between the republic and the northern six counties, regardless of the intentions of the EU or UK.

"The irony of course is that if there is no deal, it will be the European Commission which will be demanding that a border is erected North-South in order to protect the single market, which serves the interest of big business in Europe. [Irish Prime Minister Leo] Varadkar and the Irish government have already indicated that they would accede to this demand. We think that the Irish government should refuse to implement any hardening of the border," he argued.

In a comment to Sputnik, Tommy McKearney, a former Irish Republican Army volunteer and now trade union organiser, shared the view that Johnson's proposal would "effectively leave us with two borders.

"

"We'll have customs regulations (still) and it will be costly. There'll be some checks between Britain and Northern Ireland," he explained.

A "really cynical aspect" about the UK's proposals, according to McKearney, is that the Northern Ireland Assembly will decide on whether to prolong the all-Ireland regulatory framework every four years.

"Apart from the obvious fact that the Assembly hasn't been in operation for nearly three years, Stormont doesn't act on a fifty plus one majority. So it's possible for a minority to prevent the enactment of any legislation. That's why the Democratic Unionist Party are so happy with this, so a minority in Stormont could overturn the four year regulation," he pointed out.

McKearney went on to claim that Johnson's offer might be an attempt to accrue support amid pro-Conservatives back home, with any potential rejection of his plans on the part of the EU serving to stimulate pro-Brexit sentiment.

"It looks to me very much as if Johnson is banking on a rejection from the EU. He's playing on a piece of drama rather than real politics. It's a gesture that he can show to his supporters and play it for an election in the event of a no deal. It's a cynical piece of work and not a realistic offer that's being made to the European Union," he concluded.

Johnson's new proposals come as just few weeks are left before the October 31 Brexit deadline. Despite his determination to take the country out of the bloc, the parliament has already obliged him to seek an extension if no withdrawal agreement is secured by October 19.

The original backstop protocol - agreed by then-Prime Minister Theresa May - provoked extensive opposition in the national legislature, preventing it from approving the Brexit deal.