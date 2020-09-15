UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Unemployment Rate Rises To 4.1% Despite Slight Economic Recovery - Official Figures

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:46 PM

UK's Unemployment Rate Rises to 4.1% Despite Slight Economic Recovery - Official Figures

UK's unemployment rate climbed to 4.1 percent in the three months to July from 3.9 percent in the previous quarter, although the economy has started to give signs of recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) UK's unemployment rate climbed to 4.1 percent in the three months to July from 3.9 percent in the previous quarter, although the economy has started to give signs of recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Tuesday.

"Figures for May to July 2020 show an increase in the unemployment rate; despite this increase and an increase in the number of redundancies, the employment rate was up and the economic inactivity rate has fallen," the government body said.

According to the ONS' data, in the three months to July, an estimated 1.40 million people were unemployed, 104,000 more than a year earlier and 62,000 more than in the previous quarter.

"The number of people who are estimated to be temporarily away from work (including furloughed workers) has fallen, but it was still more than 5 million in July 2020," the report added.

Darren Morgan, the director of economic statistics at the ONS, said that in spite of the economic recovery that began with the easing of the lockdown measures, the COVID-19 pandemic is still taking its toll on the UK labor market.

"Nonetheless, with the number of employees on the payroll down again in August and both unemployment and redundancies sharply up in July, it is clear that coronavirus is still having a big impact on the world of work," he said.

The ONS report said that 695,000 fewer people were employed in August compared to March, when the UK lockdown started, but the figure might climb even higher in the next few months, as the government is planning to cut the coronavirus job retention scheme, which saw the government paying for 80 percent of the salary of employees placed on leave due to the virus restrictions, on October 31.

Related Topics

World Job United Kingdom March May July August October 2020 Market From Government Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree for municipal co ..

2 minutes ago

An Unmatched Design and Blazing Performance - Midr ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates resumes A380 flights to Moscow following ..

32 minutes ago

Moscow Does Not Understand Why Germany Fails to Co ..

19 seconds ago

Indonesia records 2.33 bkn USD trade surplus in Au ..

20 seconds ago

PM to lay foundation stone of RRFUD project Lahore ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.