LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) UK's unemployment rate climbed to 4.1 percent in the three months to July from 3.9 percent in the previous quarter, although the economy has started to give signs of recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Tuesday.

"Figures for May to July 2020 show an increase in the unemployment rate; despite this increase and an increase in the number of redundancies, the employment rate was up and the economic inactivity rate has fallen," the government body said.

According to the ONS' data, in the three months to July, an estimated 1.40 million people were unemployed, 104,000 more than a year earlier and 62,000 more than in the previous quarter.

"The number of people who are estimated to be temporarily away from work (including furloughed workers) has fallen, but it was still more than 5 million in July 2020," the report added.

Darren Morgan, the director of economic statistics at the ONS, said that in spite of the economic recovery that began with the easing of the lockdown measures, the COVID-19 pandemic is still taking its toll on the UK labor market.

"Nonetheless, with the number of employees on the payroll down again in August and both unemployment and redundancies sharply up in July, it is clear that coronavirus is still having a big impact on the world of work," he said.

The ONS report said that 695,000 fewer people were employed in August compared to March, when the UK lockdown started, but the figure might climb even higher in the next few months, as the government is planning to cut the coronavirus job retention scheme, which saw the government paying for 80 percent of the salary of employees placed on leave due to the virus restrictions, on October 31.