(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Any anti-Russia steps made by London over Moscow's alleged involvement in the incident related to a Ryanair plane's emergency landing in Minsk will be met with an appropriate response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Any anti-Russia steps made by London over Moscow's alleged involvement in the incident related to a Ryanair plane's emergency landing in Minsk will be met with an appropriate response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that London will discuss the possibility of imposing sanctions against the Russia-led gas pipeline projects.

"We have seen these statements by the UK Foreign Minister with assessments of the incident with the emergency landing of the plane on May 23 at the Minsk airport.

These statements certainly did not come as a surprise," Zakharova said during a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, London's foreign policy has become "hostage" to Russophobic officials and politicians.

"I would like to remind again: any unfriendly actions directed against Russia will inevitably receive a tough appropriate response. At the same time, all responsibility for the consequences for bilateral relations will rest entirely with the initiators of the confrontation," Zakharova added.