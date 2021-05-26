UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Unfriendly Steps Against Russia Over Ryanair Incident Will Receive Response - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

UK's Unfriendly Steps Against Russia Over Ryanair Incident Will Receive Response - Moscow

Any anti-Russia steps made by London over Moscow's alleged involvement in the incident related to a Ryanair plane's emergency landing in Minsk will be met with an appropriate response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Any anti-Russia steps made by London over Moscow's alleged involvement in the incident related to a Ryanair plane's emergency landing in Minsk will be met with an appropriate response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that London will discuss the possibility of imposing sanctions against the Russia-led gas pipeline projects.

"We have seen these statements by the UK Foreign Minister with assessments of the incident with the emergency landing of the plane on May 23 at the Minsk airport.

These statements certainly did not come as a surprise," Zakharova said during a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, London's foreign policy has become "hostage" to Russophobic officials and politicians.

"I would like to remind again: any unfriendly actions directed against Russia will inevitably receive a tough appropriate response. At the same time, all responsibility for the consequences for bilateral relations will rest entirely with the initiators of the confrontation," Zakharova added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk London Same United Kingdom May Gas All Airport

Recent Stories

DR Congo volcano aftershocks rattle residents, dam ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-polio campaign to be launched from June 7 in ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Talat receives "Champion of Change" gold medal ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Informed Russia Sapega's Detention Term Ex ..

2 minutes ago

N'Golo Kante, the quiet and unassuming superstar

6 minutes ago

Shibli directs PCRWR to work on pilot project for ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.