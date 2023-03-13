UrduPoint.com

UK's Updated Defense Strategy Provides For Additional 5Bln Pounds In Investments - London

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The UK government announced on Monday that the country will invest additional 5 billion Pounds ($6.05 billion) in defense, replenishing shells stocks and modernizing the nuclear arsenal.

"The 2023 Integrated Review Refresh (IR23) confirms that an additional £5 billion will be provided to the Ministry of Defence over the next two years, to help replenish and bolster vital ammunition stocks, modernise the UK's nuclear enterprise and fund the next phase of the AUKUS submarine programme," the government statement said.

