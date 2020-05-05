The UK Virgin Atlantic airline is planning to cut a total of 3,150 jobs a third due to the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a press release on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The UK Virgin Atlantic airline is planning to cut a total of 3,150 jobs a third due to the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

"In order for the airline to emerge from the crisis, regrettably it must reduce the number of people employed and today the company is announcing a planned reduction of 3,150 jobs across all functions. Working closely with unions BALPA and Unite, a company-wide consultation period of 45 days begins today," the press release said.

In addition, the airline intends to move its flying program from London Gatwick to London Heathrow airport with the company's fleet being reduced from 43 aircraft to 36 by 2022, which will also cut CO2 emissions by an estimated further 10 percent.

In April, iconic billionaire Richard Branson, who controls 51 percent of the Virgin Atlantic shares, asked the UK government in an open letter to dish out a commercial loan, that would be repaid, and even offered his Caribbean island as collateral in a bid to help save the airline.