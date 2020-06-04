UK carrier Virgin Atlantic announced on Thursday that it would resume flights from London to the United States and China, which were previously suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, starting July 20

Many airlines have been forced to suspend their activities due to lockdowns imposed by countries to halt the spread of the disease.

"We're taking to the skies again.

We'll be flying from @HeathrowAirport to Orlando, New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Shanghai from the 20th July. And with our brand new health and safety measures in place, you can be sure you can fly safe, and fly well," the company wrote on Twitter.

In May, another UK airline, EasyJet, said it was going to resume flights to Europe while following heightened security measures, including the mandatory disinfection of planes and the use of personal protection equipment.