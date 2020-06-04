UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Virgin Atlantic Airline To Resume Flights To US, China On July 20

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:22 PM

UK's Virgin Atlantic Airline to Resume Flights to US, China on July 20

UK carrier Virgin Atlantic announced on Thursday that it would resume flights from London to the United States and China, which were previously suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, starting July 20

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) UK carrier Virgin Atlantic announced on Thursday that it would resume flights from London to the United States and China, which were previously suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, starting July 20.

Many airlines have been forced to suspend their activities due to lockdowns imposed by countries to halt the spread of the disease.

"We're taking to the skies again.

We'll be flying from @HeathrowAirport to Orlando, New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Shanghai from the 20th July. And with our brand new health and safety measures in place, you can be sure you can fly safe, and fly well," the company wrote on Twitter.

In May, another UK airline, EasyJet, said it was going to resume flights to Europe while following heightened security measures, including the mandatory disinfection of planes and the use of personal protection equipment.

Related Topics

UK Europe China Twitter Company London Los Angeles Shanghai Hong Kong Orlando New York United States May July From

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet forms team to study provision of water ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Cord Blood and Research Centre launches elec ..

56 minutes ago

20 aspiring change-makers selected as official ‘ ..

1 hour ago

Detained US Navy Veteran Freed by Iran, On His Way ..

4 minutes ago

Mitsotakis Sends Letter to EU Over Turkey's Planne ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19: Chief Minister orders strict implementat ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.