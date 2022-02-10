UrduPoint.com

UK's Wallace Not Ruling Out Further Deployment Of Troops In Eastern Europe

Published February 10, 2022

UK's Wallace Not Ruling Out Further Deployment of Troops in Eastern Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that further deployment of British troops in eastern or southern Europe is not ruled out amid tensions around Ukraine.

"It is absolutely the case that you may well see more forces go to our allies in eastern Europe or southern Europe if that is what is required," Wallace told the LBC radio station.

