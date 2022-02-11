UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday that he had discussed issues of tackling terrorism with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday that he had discussed issues of tackling terrorism with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

"We discussed other subjects around terrorism and indeed improving our bilateral relationship, as well as looking at confidence building measures to make sure we address the perceptions that .

.. NATO is more than defensive, when in fact it is a defensive alliance, and indeed other worries that both sides may have," Wallace told a briefing after the meeting.