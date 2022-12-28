UrduPoint.com

UK's Weather Service Expects 2022 To Become Warmest In Country's History

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 09:15 PM

UK's Weather Service Expects 2022 to Become Warmest in Country's History

The United Kingdom's national weather service, Met Office, said on Wednesday that its preliminary assessment was that 2022 would surpass 2014 as the year with the highest average annual temperature on record in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The United Kingdom's national weather service, Met Office, said on Wednesday that its preliminary assessment was that 2022 would surpass 2014 as the year with the highest average annual temperature on record in the country.

"2022 will see the highest annual average temperature across the UK, exceeding the previous record set in 2014 when the average was 9.88C (49.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Since 1884, all the ten years recording the highest annual temperature have occurred from 2003.

The final provisional figure for 2022 will be available at the conclusion of the year," the agency said.

The agency noted that New Year's Day was the warmest on record, with the temperature reaching 16.3 degrees Celsius in St James's Park in London.

In addition, temperatures rose above 40 degrees Celsius for the first time in the UK's history during summer, while winter had an "anomalously cold start" in December, with temperatures dropping to the 12-year low of -17.3 degrees Celsius.

Related Topics

Weather London United Kingdom December All From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Chamber board approves 2023 operational p ..

Fujairah Chamber board approves 2023 operational plan and budget

4 minutes ago
 Ministers of cabinet affairs of UAE, Bahrain discu ..

Ministers of cabinet affairs of UAE, Bahrain discuss cooperation

4 minutes ago
 Committee formed to investigate Ganga Ram Hospital ..

Committee formed to investigate Ganga Ram Hospital's incident

3 minutes ago
 National Guard Conducting Wellness Checks After Bu ..

National Guard Conducting Wellness Checks After Buffalo Winter Storm - County Ex ..

3 minutes ago
 Law and order under control in Gwadar: Spokesperso ..

Law and order under control in Gwadar: Spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 COMSATS Projects, Careers Expo inaugurated

COMSATS Projects, Careers Expo inaugurated

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.