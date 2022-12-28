The United Kingdom's national weather service, Met Office, said on Wednesday that its preliminary assessment was that 2022 would surpass 2014 as the year with the highest average annual temperature on record in the country

"2022 will see the highest annual average temperature across the UK, exceeding the previous record set in 2014 when the average was 9.88C (49.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Since 1884, all the ten years recording the highest annual temperature have occurred from 2003.

The final provisional figure for 2022 will be available at the conclusion of the year," the agency said.

The agency noted that New Year's Day was the warmest on record, with the temperature reaching 16.3 degrees Celsius in St James's Park in London.

In addition, temperatures rose above 40 degrees Celsius for the first time in the UK's history during summer, while winter had an "anomalously cold start" in December, with temperatures dropping to the 12-year low of -17.3 degrees Celsius.