Ultimatum to Libyan Ambassador in Greece Remains Valid - Diplomatic Source

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The ultimatum to the Libyan ambassador in Athens remains valid and he still must show the text of the memorandum with Turkey on maritime zones by Friday or will be declared persona non grata and expelled from Greece, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Thursday.

On November 27, Turkey and the internationally recognized Libyan government signed a memorandum that set a new maritime border that runs through a zone in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as theirs.

On November 29, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias summoned the Libyan ambassador, Maiza Gzllal, and asked him to disclose the memorandum's text before December 6 or face expulsion as he would be declared persona non grata.

"We received the text of the memorandum from other sources, but that does not change anything. Nothing has changed. There is an ultimatum. The Libyan ambassador must submit the text by this evening," the source said.

The Turkish parliament has already backed the agreement with Libya The document was previously supported by the parliament's foreign affairs committee and is to be approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The creation of the Turkish-Libyan memorandum is just the latest move in Ankara's active policy in the Mediterranean. Both Greece and Cyprus have been criticizing Turkey for its drilling activity in the Cyprus-claimed waters.