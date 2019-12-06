UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ultimatum To Libyan Ambassador In Greece Remains Valid - Diplomatic Source

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

Ultimatum to Libyan Ambassador in Greece Remains Valid - Diplomatic Source

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The ultimatum to the Libyan ambassador in Athens remains valid and he still must show the text of the memorandum with Turkey on maritime zones by Friday or will be declared persona non grata and expelled from Greece, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Thursday.

On November 27, Turkey and the internationally recognized Libyan government signed a memorandum that set a new maritime border that runs through a zone in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as theirs.

On November 29, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias summoned the Libyan ambassador, Maiza Gzllal, and asked him to disclose the memorandum's text before December 6 or face expulsion as he would be declared persona non grata.

"We received the text of the memorandum from other sources, but that does not change anything. Nothing has changed. There is an ultimatum. The Libyan ambassador must submit the text by this evening," the source said.

The Turkish parliament has already backed the agreement with Libya The document was previously supported by the parliament's foreign affairs committee and is to be approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The creation of the Turkish-Libyan memorandum is just the latest move in Ankara's active policy in the Mediterranean. Both Greece and Cyprus have been criticizing Turkey for its drilling activity in the Cyprus-claimed waters.

Related Topics

Turkey Parliament Athens Ankara Cyprus Libya Greece Tayyip Erdogan November December Border From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

15.88 million overnight tourists at hotels of Abu ..

2 hours ago

Speakers for paradigm shift from traditional teach ..

51 minutes ago

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

1 hour ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

1 hour ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

1 hour ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.