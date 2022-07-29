Ultra-fast fashion charms young despite damaging environment

So-called "ultra-fast fashion" has won legions of young fans who are able to snap up relatively cheap clothes online, but campaigners say the trend masks darker environmental problems

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :So-called "ultra-fast fashion" has won legions of young fans who are able to snap up relatively cheap clothes online, but campaigners say the trend masks darker environmental problems.

Britain's Boohoo, China's SHEIN and Hong Kong's Emmiol are the main players in a sector that produces items and collections at breakneck speed and rock-bottom prices.

Their internet-based business model provides fierce competition to better-known "fast fashion" chains with physical stores, like Sweden's H&M and Spain's Zara.

According to Bloomberg, SHEIN generated $16 billion in global sales last year.

However, environmental pressure groups slam the "throwaway clothing" phenomenon as grossly wasteful -- it takes 2,700 litres of water to make one T-shirt that is swiftly binned.

"Many of these cheap clothes end up... on huge dump sites, burnt on open fires, along riverbeds and washed out into the sea, with severe consequences for people and the planet," Greenpeace says.

Nevertheless, with inflation across the globe soaring to the highest level in decades, there is huge demand for low-price garments.

And after the coronavirus pandemic, high-street shops with big overhead costs are struggling to compete.