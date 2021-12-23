UrduPoint.com

Ultra-high Altitude Wind Farm Begins Operation In Tibet

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 01:44 PM

Ultra-high altitude wind farm begins operation in Tibet

The first batch of wind turbine generators of an ultra-high altitude wind farm in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region started to generate electricity and was connected to the power grid on Wednesday

LHASA, Dec. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) --:The first batch of wind turbine generators of an ultra-high altitude wind farm in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region started to generate electricity and was connected to the power grid on Wednesday.

Standing at an altitude of more than 4,850 meters in Trigu Township, Comai County, the wind farm was financed by China Three Gorges Corporation and designed and built by POWERCHINA Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited.

The installation of the facilities started in May and was completed in October. The wind farm has a total installed capacity of 22 megawatts.

