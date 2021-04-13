(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Tuesday, when commenting on Iran's decision to start 60 percent uranium enrichment, that organizers of a sabotage attack at the Natanz nuclear facility have underestimated its consequences.

"Those who undertook an act of sabotage against the nuclear facility in Natanz probably wanted to undermine the process of #JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] restoration.

They underestimated the possibility of significant "side effects," Ulyanov tweeted.

On Sunday morning, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported that the Natanz facility had suffered an incident involving its electricity distribution network. AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi described the incident as "nuclear terrorism."

According to Iran, preparations for enriching uranium to 60 percent will begin on Tuesday evening at the Natanz facility.