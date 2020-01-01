UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Umaro Sissoco Embalo, 'The General' Becomes President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:14 PM

Umaro Sissoco Embalo, 'The General' becomes president

Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who on Wednesday was declared victor in Guinea-Bissau's presidential elections, portrays himself as a unifier in a country with a long history of political turmoil

Bissau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who on Wednesday was declared victor in Guinea-Bissau's presidential elections, portrays himself as a unifier in a country with a long history of political turmoil.

Embalo, 47, likes to wear a red-and-white Arab keffiyeh headress, stresses his marriage as a Muslim man to a Christian woman and makes his political pitches in Portuguese Creole, Guinea-Bissau's grassroots language.

He is also a former prime minister, serving under outgoing president Jose Mario Vaz between 2016 and 2018.

He teamed up with Madem, a party formed by rebels of the country's historic ruling party, PAIGC.

Embalo, a reserve brigadier general, trailed Pereira in the first round of voting on November 24 with just under 28 percent.

But "The General" was able to reverse his deficit by securing the backing of eliminated candidates and with the help of a feisty performance in a tv election debate.

He rounded on Pereira for accusing him of illegally financing his campaign and lashed the PAIGC for its management of the economy.

Born in the capital city Bissau, Embalo is a member of the Fulani ethnic group, and he studied social and political science in Spain and Portugal. The father of three is a football fan, and supports Belgian team Standard Liege.

He sought early retirement from the army in the 1990s, and got involving in business, including an investment fund set up by the regime of ousted Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

In October, Prime Minister Aristide Gomes of the PAIGC, accused him of plotting a coup, charges Embalo denied.

"I'm not a bandit and I never get involved in subversive actions. Those who know me know that I am not violent," he told AFP at the time.

Related Topics

Election Football Prime Minister Army Business Marriage Liege Pereira Bissau Man Spain Portugal Guinea-Bissau October November Women 2016 2018 Dictator Muslim Christian TV From Arab

Recent Stories

Why you want to send “Niazi” home when there ..

27 minutes ago

 Sindh CM writes letter to PM for provision of fu ..

49 minutes ago

At Least 9 People Killed During Severe Floods in I ..

2 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle 13,200 liters gasoline foiled in DI ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea's export logs double-digital fall in 2019

2 minutes ago

Around 1070 kilograms betel nuts seized, 49 suspec ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.