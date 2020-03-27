Umifenovir, Favipiravir Go Through Clinical Trials for COVID-19 Patients- Russian Ministry

Umifenovir, Remdesivir and Favipiravir antiviral drugs are going through clinical tests on COVID-19 patients, the Russian Health Ministry said on Friday in its renewed recommendations on coronavirus prevention, diagnostics and treatment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Umifenovir, Remdesivir and Favipiravir antiviral drugs are going through clinical tests on COVID-19 patients, the Russian Health Ministry said on Friday in its renewed recommendations on coronavirus prevention, diagnostics and treatment.

According to the recommendations, seen by Sputnik, several drugs have been detected, which should be used for COVID-19 patients, following an analysis of reports about treatment of patients with atypical pneumonia caused by coronaviruses.

"These include Lopinavir+ Ritonavir, Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine, interferons. Among medications that undergo clinical trials on COVID-19 patients, Umifenovir, Remdesivir and Favipiravir may also be mentioned," the Russian Health Ministry's recommendations read.