Umrah Facilities Spotlighted By Nusuk.com In Dubai Exhibition
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Umrah performers, including those from the UAE and expatriates, discovered at an exhibition facility provided for them in Saudi Arabia through the digital platform Nusuk.com, developed by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Saudi Tourism Authority.
Continuing until February 17, the ongoing exhibition at Dubai's Festival City Mall attracted over 400 partners from the travel industry, along with Hajj and Umrah agencies. Its goal is to acquaint visitors and tourists from diverse nationalities with Virtual Reality (VR) technology, said a message received here.
Additionally, as part of the exhibition, a pavilion has been established in the UAE market by one of Nusuk's authorized companies, offering Umrah packages to fortunate individuals eager to embark on the pilgrimage.
The Nusuk app and website offer many packages, with more than 200 partners worldwide. Pilgrims can easily book everything they need for their trip, like hotels, transportation, and visas, using Nusuk. Also, Umrah companies offer their services through the app.
Representatives from various Umrah and travel service companies in the UAE responded positively to the exhibition, expressing that it would bolster the strategic partnership between them and their Saudi counterparts.
This initiative is poised to facilitate further promotion, to enhance services for pilgrims, including UAE nationals and residents. The main aim is to elevate the experience of Umrah pilgrims, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to increase their numbers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion
Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee
More Stories From World
-
Prabowo cruising to Indonesia presidency halfway through count4 minutes ago
-
New Zealand win South Africa Test series for first time14 minutes ago
-
China's imports of finished vehicles down 9 pct in 202314 minutes ago
-
China's machinery industry posts steady revenue, profit growth14 minutes ago
-
Domestic comedy "YOLO" retains top spot on China's box office chart14 minutes ago
-
New Zealand win South Africa Test series for first time24 minutes ago
-
China's box office revenue tops 7 bln yuan during Spring Festival holiday24 minutes ago
-
China's road logistics price index dips in January24 minutes ago
-
U.S. retail sales drop 0.8 pct in January after robust growth in December24 minutes ago
-
Ukraine general says 'fierce' fighting inside Avdiivka44 minutes ago
-
Klinsmann sacked as South Korea coach after less than a year44 minutes ago
-
Four Xbox exclusives heading to rivals in big shift2 hours ago