Umrah Facilities Spotlighted By Nusuk.com In Dubai Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Umrah performers, including those from the UAE and expatriates, discovered at an exhibition facility provided for them in Saudi Arabia through the digital platform Nusuk.com, developed by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Saudi Tourism Authority.

Continuing until February 17, the ongoing exhibition at Dubai's Festival City Mall attracted over 400 partners from the travel industry, along with Hajj and Umrah agencies. Its goal is to acquaint visitors and tourists from diverse nationalities with Virtual Reality (VR) technology, said a message received here.

Additionally, as part of the exhibition, a pavilion has been established in the UAE market by one of Nusuk's authorized companies, offering Umrah packages to fortunate individuals eager to embark on the pilgrimage.

The Nusuk app and website offer many packages, with more than 200 partners worldwide. Pilgrims can easily book everything they need for their trip, like hotels, transportation, and visas, using Nusuk. Also, Umrah companies offer their services through the app.

Representatives from various Umrah and travel service companies in the UAE responded positively to the exhibition, expressing that it would bolster the strategic partnership between them and their Saudi counterparts.

This initiative is poised to facilitate further promotion, to enhance services for pilgrims, including UAE nationals and residents. The main aim is to elevate the experience of Umrah pilgrims, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to increase their numbers.

